3 killed, 6 injured in attack on Chinese kindergarten

BEIJING (AP) — Police in southern China are searching for a man who allegedly killed three people and injured six at a kindergarten in the country’s southern province of Jiangxi. The 48-year-old suspect was identified by his surname Liu in a police statement. No further details of the Wednesday morning attack were given in the brief statement. China upgraded security at schools following a spate of of deadly attacks in recent years attributed largely to people bearing grudges against society or who had unidentified mental illnesses.

