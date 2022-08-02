Texas trial begins for man accused of killing his daughters

DALLAS (AP) — A prosecutor says a man who evaded arrest for more than 12 years after being accused of fatally shooting his two teenage daughters in a taxi parked near a Dallas-area hotel was “obsessed with possession and control.” Yaser Said is on trial for capital murder in the shooting deaths of 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said on New Year’s Day in 2008. Said has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutor Lauren Black said during opening statements Tuesday that Said controlled what his daughters did, who they were friends with, and if and whom they could date. Said wrote in a letter to the judge overseeing the case that he wasn’t happy with his kids’ “dating activity” but denied killing his daughters.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.