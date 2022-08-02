Teen indicted in fatal shooting at Baltimore intersection

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s state’s attorney’s office says a grand jury has indicted a 15-year-old boy accused in the fatal shooting of a motorist who confronted the teen and others cleaning windshields for cash at a downtown intersection. News outlets report that the teen is charged with first-degree murder and other offenses in the death of Timothy Reynolds after the confrontation near the city’s Inner Harbor on July 7. The teen was arrested last month and charged with first-degree murder as an adult. The teen’s attorneys have said they hope to move the case to juvenile court. Attorney Warren Brown says his client had no juvenile record.

