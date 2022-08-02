Pakistan election body says ex-PM accepted illegal donations

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s elections oversight body has ruled that former Prime Minister Imran Khan accepted illegal donations to his political party from abroad. The ruling Tuesday is a key first step toward a possible ban on Khan and his party from politics. The case against the cricket star-turned-politician dates back to 2014 when a disgruntled member of Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party filed a case against him with Pakistan’s election commission. It accused Khan of illegally receiving funds from foreign countries and companies. The commission concluded that Khan concealed bank accounts and received funds from companies based in the United States, Britain, Australia, the United Arab Emirates and other countries.

