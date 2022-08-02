Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’ to open New York Film Festival

NEW YORK (AP) — In addition to opening this month’s Venice Film Festival, Noah Baumbach’s adaptation of Don DeLillo’s “White Noise” will also kick off the 60th New York Film Festival. Film at Lincoln Center, which puts on the annual New York festival, announced Tuesday that “White Noise” will launch this year’s edition Sept. 30 at Alice Tully Hall. Baumbach’s film, starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, adapts DeLillo’s classic 1985 novel about a toxic event in a suburban college town. The Netflix release is already slated to open the Venice Film Festival on Aug. 31.

