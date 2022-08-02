Mexico’s attorney general investigating ex-president

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office says it has opened several lines of investigation against former President Enrique Peña Nieto. Tuesday’s announcement comes several weeks after the country’s anti-money laundering agency accused the former leader of handling millions of dollars in possibly illegal funds. According to a statement from the Attorney General’s Office, Peña Nieto is under investigation for election-related crimes tied to company, money laundering and illicit enrichment. The press statement referred to him only as “Enrique ‘P’” in keeping with Mexican policy of not identifying those accused of crimes. But an official onfirms that it concerns Peña Nieto. He was president from 2012 to 2018 and has been living in Spain. He has denied wrongdoing. No charges have been filed.

