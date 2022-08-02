Lebanon clears ship Ukraine says is carrying stolen grain

BEIRUT (AP) — Judicial officials say Lebanon’s prosecutor general has granted permission for a Syrian ship said to be carrying Ukrainian grain stolen by Russia to leave a port in the country’s north. The move Tuesday comes after an investigation showed the vessel was not carrying stolen goods. The officials added, however, that the Laodicea may not immediately leave the port of Tripoli because a judge on Monday ordered it not to sail for 72 hours at the request of Ukrainian authorities. The Laodicea is carrying 5,000 tons of flour and 5,000 tons of barley that Ukraine’s embassy in Beirut says was illegally taken by Russia.

