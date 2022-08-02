India announces a $100 million credit line to the Maldives

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has announced a $100 million line of credit to the Maldives to support development projects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the agreement after holding talks with his counterpart, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. Solih arrived in India on Monday for a four-day visit. The two countries inked six agreements to boost cooperation in several areas, including disaster management, cyber security and affordable housing. In their press statements, both leaders stressed the importance of close ties between their two countries as vital for peace and stability in the region. Modi said there was “renewed vigor in the friendly ties between India and Maldives. Our closeness has increased.”

