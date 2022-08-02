Cyprus announces first detected monkeypox case

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The Cyprus Health Ministry says a 40-year-old man is the east Mediterranean island nation’s first confirmed monkeypox case. The ministry said Tuesday the case was detected after the man underwent a laboratory test at the Cypriot capital’s General Hospital. The individual has a history of travel abroad and has exhibited “clinical symptoms compatible the monkeypox disease.” The patient has been admitted to a specially modified ward at Nicosia General Hospital for treatment.

