Australian government confident of emissions reduction law

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government says it is confident its greenhouse gas reduction target will be enshrined in law after negotiating amendments with senators from outside the new administration’s ranks. A bill to enshrine the center-left Labor Party’s election pledge to reduce Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions by 43% below 2005 levels by 2030 was the first piece of legislation introduced to the Parliament when it sat last week for the first time since the May elections. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Wednesday his government has negotiated sufficient support for the bill to pass the Senate without changing the 43% commitment. Minor Greens party leader Adam Bandt says all 12 of his senators have agreed to support the amended bill.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.