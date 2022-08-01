World one step from `nuclear annihilation,’ UN chief warns
By EDITH M. LEDERER
Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is sounding the alarm over the war in Ukraine, nuclear threats in Asia and the Middle East, and other tensions. He warns that “humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation.” The warning came Monday as a pandemic-delayed conference opened to review the 50-year-old Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, which is aimed at preventing the spread of nuclear weapons and eventually achieving a nuclear-free world. Guterres says the meeting is taking place “at a time of nuclear danger not seen since the height of the Cold War.”