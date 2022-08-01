Tropical Storm Frank weakening off Mexico’s Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Frank continues to weaken well off Mexico’s Pacific coast after reaching hurricane strength over the weekend. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Frank’s maximum sustained winds had slowed to 50 mph (85 kph) by midaftrnoon Monday. It was moving northwest at 12 mph (19 kph). It was located 860 miles (1,300 kilometers) west of the southern tip of Baja California and posed no threat to land. Frank is expected to continue weakening in the coming days.

