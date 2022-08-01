Sudan detects first case of monkeypox in Darfur

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan says it has detected the country’s first case of the monkeypox virus in the conflict-wrecked Darfur region. The Health Ministry said Sunday that the 16-year-old student’s case was discovered last week in West Darfur province. It did not give further details about the patient. The ministry said there were at least 38 suspected cases of monkeypox; all tested negative to the virus but one in West Darfur. An outbreak of monkeypox could be devastating for Sudan which suffered from decades of conflict in Darfur and other parts of the country, and international isolation. The U.N. health agency last month declared the monkeypox a global emergency.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.