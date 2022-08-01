Rapper Mystikal again accused of rape; held without bond

A Louisiana sheriff says rapper Mystikal is again accused of rape. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a Facebook post on Monday that Michael “Mystikal” Tyler was arrested on charges including rape and domestic abuse battery. The sheriff’s office inmate lookup shows the 51-year-old is being held without bond on 10 charges. Attorney Joel Pearce says he believes bond will be discussed at a hearing Tuesday. Pearce says he’s supposed to meet with Mystikal on Wednesday or Thursday and will make a statement then. Pearce represented the rapper when prosecutors dropped rape and kidnapping charges against him in late 2020, after new evidence was brought. Those charges had kept him jailed for 18 months.

