Police kill alleged smuggler in southern Mexico

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — An alleged migrant smuggler has been killed by police near the Mexico-Guatemala border after the driver of the pickup truck he was traveling in ignored police officers’ order to stop. The Chiapas state prosecutor’s office said in a statement that five migrants, whose nationalities were not given, were also traveling in the truck with the driver and the man who was shot. The state prosecutor’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The driver told investigators they had picked up the migrants in Comitan de Dominguez on the Mexican side of the border. They were headed north when they encountered municipal police from San Cristobal de las Casas.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.