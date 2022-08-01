Police disperse anti-UN protesters in Congo amid tensions

BENI, Congo (AP) — Police have dispersed about 100 demonstrators in Congo’s eastern town of Beni. The protests came Monday, a day after U.N. peacekeepers returning to duty killed three people and wounded more than a dozen others at the border with Uganda. Dalzon Mikundi, president of the Beni Urban Youth Council, said they would like the U.N. to cover medical care for those wounded by U.N. peacekeepers amid ongoing demonstrations. Tensions between the population in restive eastern Congo and the U.N. peacekeeping force have risen dramatically in the past week or so. More than 20 people have been killed in protests calling for the peacekeepers to leave the region.

