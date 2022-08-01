Myanmar leader announces extension of state of emergency

BANGKOK (AP) — The leader of Myanmar’s military-installed government has announced the extension of its mandate to rule for another six months in preparation for an election it has said will be held next year. The army seized power last year from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The takeover was met with widespread non-violent protests around the country. Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, head of the ruling State Administration Council, said in a broadcast speech Monday that the state of emergency declared after last year’s takeover was extended because time was needed to prepare for new elections. There is doubt they will be free and fair because most of the leaders of Suu Kyi’s party have been locked up.

