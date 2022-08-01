Monsoon rains, floods kill 140 more in Pakistan in a week

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani officials say flash floods triggered by monsoon rains have killed 140 more people in the country’s flood-affected areas in the past week. The fatalities raised the overall death toll from rain-related incidents since June to 478 in Pakistan. Rescue workers backed by the military continued relief and rescue operations on Monday. Troops and emergency workers have evacuated thousands of marooned people from the southwestern Baluchistan province, in the northwest and elsewhere since last week, when the government deployed helicopters to expand ongoing rescue efforts. More rains are expected this week in Pakistan, where the monsoon season typically runs from July through September.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.