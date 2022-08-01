Marcos Jr. says Philippines won’t rejoin international court

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Newly elected President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says the Philippines has no plan to rejoin the International Criminal Court, a decision that supports his predecessor’s stance but rejects the wishes of human rights activists. Former President Rodrigo Duterte withdrew the Philippines from The Hague-based court in 2019 in a move rights activists said was an attempt to evade accountability and prevent an international probe into thousands of killings in his campaign against illegal drugs. Marcos Jr., who took office on June 30, told journalists on Monday that he has decided against rejoining the international court. He said he recently discussed the issue with his justice secretary and other legal advisers.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.