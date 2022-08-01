Kobach looks for comeback in Kansas attorney general primary

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Immigration hardliner Kris Kobach is attempting a political comeback Tuesday in the Republican primary for Kansas attorney general. He faces state Sen. Kellie Warren and former federal prosecutor Tony Mattivi. All three Republicans have promised to file lawsuits to challenge policies from Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration. Kobach had a national profile for writing tough state and local immigration rules outside Kansas even before he was elected secretary of state in 2010. But he lost his bid for governor in 2018 to Democrat Laura Kelly and lost the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in 2020, raising questions about his viability in a statewide race.

By JOHN HANNA and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH Associated Press

