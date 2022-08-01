Inmate in Oklahoma kills officer at privately run prison

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. (AP) — Officials say a corrections officer has died after being attacked by an inmate at an Oklahoma prison. The attack happened Sunday at the Davis Correctional Facility, which is a privately run prison in Holdenville about 70 miles southeast of Oklahoma City. Officials say the inmate attacked the officer while a group of inmates was returning to a housing area from recreation. Authorities have not identified the officer or released a cause of death. The inmate has been placed in isolation and an investigation is underway. The prison is a medium-security facility and is operated by CoreCivic.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.