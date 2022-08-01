Chinese company eyes Solomon Islands deep-water port

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A Chinese state-owned company is negotiating to buy a forestry plantation with a deep-water port and World War II airstrip in Solomon Islands amid concerns that China wants to establish a naval foothold in the South Pacific country. Australian Broadcasting Corp. has reported a Chinese company delegation visited the plantation on Kolombangar Island in 2019, asking questions about the length of the wharf and depth of the water while showing little interest in the trees. The ABC says the board of Solomons company wrote to the newly elected Australian government in May warning of the “risks/strategic threats” posed by such a sale. Australia’s foreign ministry says its continues to engage with the Solomons company.

