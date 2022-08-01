Blaze in southern France, which injured 4, contained

PARIS (AP) — Officials say a weekend wildfire in France’s southern French Gard region that injured four firefighters has now been contained. Firefighter spokesman Col. Eric Agrinier told French media that 370 hectares were burned and two homes affected by the flames. But he highlighted “dozens and dozens of houses preserved and a human toll of zero casualties among civilians.” The fire was contained in the night of Sunday with some 400 firefighters monitoring the blaze Monday morning, according to the civil protection agency.

