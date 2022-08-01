Biden’s COVID sequel: back on the balcony, dog for company

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s back to the White House balcony and the Treaty Room for President Joe Biden as he contends with a “rebound” case of COVID-19. Biden is trapped in the White House for the second time in as many weeks, and the president knows the drill this time. He’s got an office in the residential section of the White House and his dog Commander to keep him company while he governs by Zoom and FaceTime. This time has brought a new wrinkle: a counterterrorism operation in Afghanistan. On Monday evening, Biden is set to deliver remarks about the operation from a White House balcony.

