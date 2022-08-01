Alibaba striving to maintain US listing amid delisting fears

HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba said Monday that it would strive to maintain its listing status both in New York and Hong Kong, days after U.S. regulators included it in a list of companies facing possible delisting if they don’t meet auditing requirements. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has said Chinese companies may be delisted if they do not give American regulators access to their financial statements and auditing processes as is required of other companies. Alibaba said in an announcement Monday that it would continue to monitor market developments, comply with applicable laws and regulations and try to keep its shares listed on both the NYSE and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

