3 deputies shot serving papers at North Carolina home

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say three North Carolina sheriff’s deputies were shot and wounded while trying to serve involuntary commitment papers on a person who then barricaded inside the home. The Wayne County deputies had gone to serve the papers at the home south of Goldsboro on Monday morning when someone inside opened fire, wounding all three, according to a tweet by county officials. One was being treated at a hospital in Goldsboro, while two were airlifted to a hospital in Greenville. Their conditions weren’t immediately released. A suspect remained barricaded inside the home in a rural area Monday afternoon.

