SUV strikes bicyclists on Michigan charity ride, killing 2

RONALD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two bicyclists are dead in western Michigan after an SUV driven by a suspected drunken driver struck a group of riders. They were on an endurance ride Saturday for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The vehicle crossed a center line in Ionia County and hit the bicyclists on a rural road. The sheriff’s office says three more bicyclists were severely injured. All five were men. The driver remains in the county jail awaiting a court hearing. No names were released.

