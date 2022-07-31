Barbara Mandrell returns to the Opry for 50th anniversary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country Music Hall of Famer Barbara Mandrell retired from music two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her. The 73-year-old Grammy winner made a rare public appearance at the Opry’s Saturday night show to celebrate her 50th anniversary of becoming an Opry member. The actor, multi-instrumentalist and singer turned millions of fans onto country music through her popular TV show with her sisters and her crossover hits like “Sleeping Single in a Double Bed,” and “If Loving You is Wrong (I Don’t Want to be Right).” An all-female lineup of performers, including Carrie Underwood, CeCe Winans and Linda Davis, performed her songs, while Mandrell enthusiastically applauded from the crowd.

