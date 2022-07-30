Truss surges ahead, wins key backers in UK leadership race

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has cemented her place as front-runner in the race to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson by winning endorsement from an influential former rival. Tom Tugendhat, who was eliminated from the contest in an earlier round, said Truss had the “resolution, determination, and passion” to be prime minister. The endorsement is a blow to ex-Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, the other finalist in the race for Conservative leader. The winner will be decided by votes from about 180,000 party members across the country. The result will be announced Sept. 5 and the victor will replace Johnson as party leader and prime minister. Johnson stepped down as Conservative leader after months of ethics scandals.

