Senegal’s legislative election tests ruling party influence

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal is holding a legislative election. It’s a vital test for opposition parties in the West African nation who are trying to minimize the ruling party’s influence before the 2024 presidential election. They are worried that President Macky Sall may seek a third term. In Sunday’s vote, 165 deputies will be elected in a politically tense atmosphere in the West African nation. Violent protests broke out last year after Sall’s main opponent was arrested on rape charges. Senegal, with 17 million people, is known for its stability in a region that has seen coup d’etats in three countries since 2020. Sunday’s election will give a clearer indication of what could happen in Senegal’s presidential election in 2024.

By BABACAR DIONE and CARLEY PETESCH Associated Press

