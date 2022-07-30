Iraqi protesters breach parliament building in Baghdad

BAGHDAD (AP) — Hundreds of followers of an influential Shiite cleric have breached Iraq’s parliament for a second time this week to protest the government formation efforts lead by Iran-backed groups. Iraqi security forces used tear gas and sound bombs Saturday to try to repel the demonstrators. That came after protesters used ropes to tear down cement walls leading to the heavily fortified district. The protesters are followers of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr who called for the demonstrations against the formation of the next government by Iran-backed political groups.

