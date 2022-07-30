Floods strike new blow in place that has known hardship

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Some people lost everything in the floods that devastated eastern Kentucky, and many didn’t have much to begin with. The rains brought another blow to a region that is among the poorest in America. In a state where coal production has plunged by some 90% since 1990, good jobs have long been hard to come by. Experts say support networks that extended families have built will be important as the region recovers from massive flooding that wiped out homes and businesses and engulfed small towns. But they also say the road to recovery will be long and hard.

By BRUCE SCHREINER, ANDREW SELSKY and DYLAN LOVAN Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.