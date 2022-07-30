Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave suspected in 6th death

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in the Portland, Oregon, region said they would keep cooling shelters open through Sunday night as a heat wave brought scorching weather to the normally temperate region. At least six people are suspected to have died from hyperthermia since the hot spell began a week ago. Clackamas County officials announced the most recent heat-related death on Saturday, saying an elderly man died in his home where he didn’t have a working air conditioner. Jessica Mokert-Shibley, a spokesperson with Multnomah County, said the county would keep overnight cooling centers open through Sunday evening. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for both the Portland and Seattle, Washington regions lasting through late Sunday evening.

