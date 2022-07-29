Wildfire burning in western Montana forces evacuations

ELMO, Montana (AP) — A wildfire burning in western Montana has spread to 2,000 acres, forcing evacuations and road closures. Montana Right Now reported the fire broke out Friday near the town of Elmo near Flathead Lake. CSKT Fire Officer C.T. Camel told the station that three dozen homes near Elmo were being evacuated. A report from the Montana Department of Transportation said there was zero viability in the area and Highway 28 between Hot Springs and Elmo was closed.

