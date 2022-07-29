Tourism finally surpasses 2019 levels in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — International tourism in Mexico has finally surpassed the pre-pandemic levels, after 10.26 million visitors came to the country in the first half of 2022. Mexico’s Tourism Department noted that was 1.5% more than the 10.11 million tourists who arrived in Mexico in the first half of 2019. Mexico’s strongest showing was with U.S. tourists. The number of Americans arriving by air in the first six months of the year was 6.66 million; that is 19.1% higher than in the same period of 2019. It is not clear whether the war in Ukraine, which may have discouraged some Americans from visiting Europe.

