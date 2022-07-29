Spain registers monkeypox death; media say it’s a first

MADRID (AP) — Spain has confirmed death of a person from monkeypox, which Spanish media say is a first in the country. The Health Ministry said Friday that 120 people had been admitted to the hospital so far with monkeypox and one had died. The ministry gave no further details regarding the death. It said Spain had 4,298 people infected with the virus. Experts suspect that monkeypox outbreaks in Europe and North America were triggered by sex at two raves in Belgium and Spain. The current outbreak is by far the biggest involving the virus, and it’s been designated as a global health emergency by the World Health Organization.

