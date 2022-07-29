Ruling leaves questions about Boy Scouts bankruptcy plan

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware bankruptcy judge has approved parts of the Boy Scouts of America’s reorganization plan but has rejected other provisions, saying the organization has decisions to make regarding the plan. The judge issued her 281-page ruling on Friday afternoon, months after concluding a trial in the case. The judge indicated that she is willing to hold a status conference upon a request by attorneys for the Boy Scouts. The BSA’s plan proposed the creation of a $2.6 billion fund to compensate tens of thousands of men who say were sexually abused as children involved in Scouting, while maintaining the organization’s financial ability to continue operating.

