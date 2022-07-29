NKorea claims no new fever cases amid doubts over COVID data

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has reported no new fever cases for the first time since it abruptly admitted to its first domestic COVID-19 outbreak and placed its 26 million people under more draconian restrictions in May. The North’s state emergency anti-epidemic center said Saturday it had found zero fever patients in the latest 24-hour period. The country’s death count remains at 74, a mortality rate of 0.0016% that would be the world’s lowest if true. There have been widespread outside doubts about North Korean statistics on the outbreak. Some experts say North Korea has likely manipulated the scale of illness and deaths to help leader Kim Jong Un maintain absolute control.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.