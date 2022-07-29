Netherlands to offer more COVID-19 boosters in September

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The government of the Netherlands says everyone age 12 years and over will be eligible for a vaccine booster shot as part of a campaign to head off a fall COVID-19 surge. The Dutch health ministry said Friday that an advisory panel of experts recommended the new round of vaccinations “to maintain protection against serious illness and death, to ensure access to health care” and to prevent staff shortages. It says updated vaccines will be used if they are proven to offer better protection against new mutations of the coronavirus and have received approval from the European Medicines Agency. The Netherlands is emerging from a summer peak in COVID-19 infections. that led to

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.