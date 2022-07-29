Missouri woman acquitted of murder in teen daughter’s death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A judge has acquitted a southwestern Missouri woman on murder and two other felony charges in the death of the autistic teenage daughter that she gave up for adoption as a baby. Greene County Circuit Court Judge Calvin Holden on Friday found Rebecca Ruud not guilty of first- and second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and felony abuse or neglect of a child but convicted her of illegally abandoning a corpse. Ruud could get four years in prison when she’s sentenced Sept. 15. The charges stemmed from the July 2017 death of 16-year-old Savannah Leckie, whose remains were found in a burn pit on Ruud’s remote property near the Arkansas-Missouri border.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.