House to vote on semi-automatic gun ban, after 20-year lapse

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is preparing to vote to revive a ban on semi-automatic guns. It’s a response to the crush of mass shootings ripping through communities nationwide. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is pushing the bill toward passage on Friday, but the legislation is likely to go nowhere in the Senate. Republicans dismiss the measure as an election-year strategy by Democrats. Once banned in the U.S., the high-powered firearms are now widely blamed in many mass shootings. Congress allowed the restrictions first put in place in 1994 to expire a decade later, unable to muster the political support to counter the powerful gun lobby. President Joe Biden has urged passage.

By LISA MASCARO and KEVIN FREKING Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.