Germany criticizes Turkey over island dispute with Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister has criticized Turkey for disputing the sovereignty of Greek islands near its coastline. She has also urged Greece to make sure that it complies with European Union values and stamps out any illegal pushbacks of migrants at the border. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock was meeting Friday with officials in Greece and Turkey. Turkish officials says the sovereignty of eastern Greek islands can be disputed if it keeps a military presence there in violation of its treaty commitments. Athens disputes that view and has accused Turkey of carrying out frequent military overflights at its islands in the eastern Aegean Sea. The German envoy said no country had the right to dispute Greece’s sovereignty over the islands.

By DEREK GATOPOULOS and GEIR MOULSON Associated Press

