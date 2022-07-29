Findings of report on police killing of 8-year-old withheld

An investigative report looking at Sharon Hill Borough’s police policies and procedures in the wake of a police shooting that killed 8-year-old Fanta Bility last year was released late Friday— but all findings and recommendations were withheld from the public. Representatives of the small borough just north of the Philadelphia International Airport are claiming the report redactions were done under attorney-client privilege in light of pending litigation. An attorney for Bility’s family called the redactions shameful. Three police officers were fired and are facing manslaughter charges after firing their weapons in the direction of the crowd in response to an unrelated shooting nearby. Bility was killed and three others were injured by police gunfire.

