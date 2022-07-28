US’s MCC to invest $237 million in Kosovo’s energy grid

Skip to Content
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo has signed a $236.7 million agreement with a U.S. government agency to support its energy sector, promote women’s participation and boost development, according to Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani’s office. The deal with the Millennium Challenge Corporation, or MCC, was signed a day earlier at the American Congress in Washington. Osmani said it is “the biggest energy investment in our country for decades now.” It aims to help Kosovo create flexibility and stability in the electricity grid by enabling greater integration of renewable resources. Kosovo, whose energy production is based on coal, is confronting a deep crisis due to the global energy price hike.

