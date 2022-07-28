UK crown court judge’s sentencing broadcast for first time

LONDON (AP) — A British judge has jailed for life a man who killed his grandfather in the first crown court sentencing to be televised in Britain. Judge Sarah Munro’s remarks were the first to be broadcast live on news channels after a change in law to allow cameras in British crown courts, which deal with serious criminal cases. The legal change was made in 2020, but it was only implemented Thursday because of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. The case was heard at the Central Criminal Court in London, which routinely hears the country’s most high-profile cases including murders and terrorism trials. Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said the move will help the public better understand the decisions judges make in complex criminal cases.

