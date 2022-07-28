Secret Service director delays retirement amid 1/6 scrutiny

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secret Service Director James Murray is delaying his retirement as the agency deals with an inspector general’s investigation and congressional inquiries related to missing text messages around the time of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Agency spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says Murray will remain in his role “for the betterment of the agency” and to see the agency through the investigations. He was supposed to retire this weekend. The 27-year veteran of the Secret Service, had taken a position with Snap, the social media company best known for its app, Snapchat.

