Russian journalist fined again for war criticism

A former Russian state TV journalist who quit after making an on-air protest of Russia’s war in Ukraine has been fined 50,000 rubles ($860) for discrediting the military. Marina Ovsyannikova was charged under a law that penalizes statements against the military. A conviction is punishable by up to 15 years in prison. The fine imposed Thursday was for her comment at a court where an opposition figure was remanded into custody pending trial. Online news outlet Meduza said Ovsyannikova called the invasion a “horrible crime.” She previously was fined 30,000 rubles ($270 at the time) for holding up an antiwar poster during an March 14 news broadcast on state Channel One.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.