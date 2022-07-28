Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 9:32 AM

Q&A: Melissa Barrera survives, on screen and in Hollywood

KION

By SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Since her breakthrough role as Vanessa in the film adaptation of “In The Heights,” Melissa Barrera has been working non-stop on the big and small screen. Starting Thursday, she can be seen in “Keep Breathing,” a Netflix miniseries about a woman battling the elements as the lone survivor of a plane crash in the middle of the Canadian wilderness. It’s a wide variety of roles for the Mexican-born Barrera, one of very few actresses defying what roles a Latina can play amidst the lack of representation discussion in Hollywood. She calls the series a “survival show about surviving your mind, surviving your insecurities, your childhood traumas.”

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content