No bond for accused rapist of girl who traveled for abortion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A judge has ordered no release for a man accused of raping and impregnating a 9-year-old Ohio girl who traveled to Indiana for an abortion. The judge in Columbus cited overwhelming evidence Thursday and the fact that Gerson Fuentes is apparently living in the United States illegally. The case has become a flashpoint in the national discussion over abortion access since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Fuentes has pleaded not guilty. His attorney says there was no evidence of physical abuse outside of the rapes or that the girl had been put under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

