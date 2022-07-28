Nigerian leader faces impeachment threats amid insecurity

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Opposition lawmakers in Nigeria have threatened to impeach the country’s president Muhammadu Buhari over accusations he has failed to implement recommendations to stem rising violence in the West African nation just as Nigeria’s National Security Council announced plans for a new strategy to end the violence. After a six-month impeachment notice issued to the president by the opposition in the Nigerian Senate, their counterparts in the House of Representatives said they would follow suit. Buhari also met with Nigeria’s security chiefs to discuss new strategies.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.